DMK MP A Raja's Wife MA Parameswari Passes Away; Stalin Condoles Demise

DMK MP A Raja’s wife MA Parameswari passed away on Saturday after battling advanced stage cancer. She was undergoing treatment at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chennai for the past 6 months. “It is with profound grief and sorrow, we would like to inform the sad demise of Mrs Parameshwari, wife of Honourable Member of Parliament A Raja at 19:05 (7.05 pm) on 29.05.2021," a release from the hospital said.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the death. Parameswari stood by Raja in crises, Stalin said in a statement and condoled the death. Raja represents the Nilgiris constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Condoling her demise, NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “My Delhi Annapoorna and Friend Parameshwari passed away. A Raja (@dmk_raja) Please accept my heartfelt Condolences." She also shared an old picture with Parameswari.

Earlier in the day, Stalin had visited the family at the hospital and enquired about her health, the hospital said in a statement on the condition of Parameswari. It had said, “Her condition has been deteriorating in the recent week requiring ventilatory support."

