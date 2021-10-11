DMK MP Ramesh, On The Run After Worker's Murder at Cashew Processing Unit, Surrenders Before Court

Cuddalore MP TR V Ramesh, pursued by the CB-CID since Saturday in connection with a case of murder committed at his cashew factory, surrendered before the Panruti district court on Monday.

The DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, TR V Ramesh, was being pursued by the CBCID police in connection with the murder of K Govindaraju who worked at the cashew processing factory in Panruti in Tamil Nadu. The DMK MP was on the run since Saturday.

According to police sources, a team of personnel had called on the residence of the DMK Parliamentarian but he was not home. The police have arrested five people in connection with the murder: Natarajan, Kandavel, Allapichai, Vinodh and Sundararajan, employees at the factory, and had produced them before a local court to secure judicial custody.

Investigated by the local police first, the case was transferred to the CB-CID from the local police.

According to the police, the murder of 60-year-old Govindarasu took place on September 30. Before his murder, he was produced at the local police station in Kadayampuliyur in Panruti by colleagues, bearing injuries upon his face. The colleagues had complained that he had stolen cashew from the factory. After instructions from the police that he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, he has whisked away from the station. Later, Govindrasu was found dead at the factory.

When Govindarasu did not return home after work on September 19, his son G Senthilvel lodged a complaint with the Kadampuliyur police. Senthilvel said the MP’s personal assistant called him from his father’s mobile phone at 2.25am on September 20 and said his father had consumed poison at the unit and had been taken to Panruti government general hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Senthilvel, a truck driver, was in Chennai then and requested his cousins Raghuraman and Ananthraj to visit the Panruti hospital. The two men visited the mortuary and found injuries on the left eye, face, neck and several parts of the

body and blood stains on the clothes.

