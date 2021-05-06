DMK Old Guards to Make a Comeback in Tamil Nadu Cabinet, CM-elect MK Stalin Keeps Home

A number of veterans of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will make a comeback to the Tamil Nadu cabinet along MK Stalin who would be sworn-in as the chief minister at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Party old guards like Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, and M Subramanian will be given key portfolios in the new cabinet. A list of the 34 ministers was released on Thursday by the DMK which swept to power in the southern state after the recently concluded Assembly election. While Stalin would keep home department with himself, the crucial health portfolio will be go to Subramanian, a former mayor of Chennai.

On Wednesday, Stalin, along with party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter on his election as leader of the DMK legislature party and staked claim to form the government. Purohit “appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry and to have the swearing-in ceremony on 7 May at 9 am at Raj Bhavan," an official release said.

DMK treasurer T R Baalu, principal secretary K N Nehru and organisation secretary R S Bharathi also accompanied Stalin, who was elected leader of the legislature party here on Tuesday. During the previous DMK regime (2006-11), Stalin had been Deputy Chief Minister (when his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister) and is now set to assume office for the first time as the Chief Minister.

The DMK won 133 seats in the April 6 Assembly polls and along with allies, including Congress, garnered a total of 159 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly. The AIADMK won 66 segments and its partners BJP and PMK, four and five seats, respectively.

