Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

DMK Protests, IIT Students Start Online Petition to Press for Fair Probe in Fathima Latheef's Suicide Case

Fathima Latheef's family is scheduled to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami today. The case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:November 15, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DMK Protests, IIT Students Start Online Petition to Press for Fair Probe in Fathima Latheef's Suicide Case
DMK stages a protests demanding fair probe into Fathima Latheef's suicide.

Chennai: Seven days after the death of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latif, protests by political parties and students have snowballed demanding a fair and unbiased probe into the suicide. Congress and DMK staged protests demanding the arrest of the professor who is said to have been named in a "suicide note".

This comes three days after Fathima's parents, who are Kerala natives, approached CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that harassment and discrimination by a faculty member had driven her to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, students of IIT-Madras also started an online platform demanding justice for Fathima's Latif. Among the major demands put forth by the student body is an independent enquiry constituted by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and Minority Commission into the possibilities of academic harassment and discrimination on the basis of religion, caste or ethnicity in the campus. The students have also urged the institution for the implementation of the SC/ST/OBC/minority Students Grievance Welfare cell at IITM. 

The family is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday. "I am here to meet the Chief Minister and demand the arrest of the professor who is the reason for my daughter's death," Fathima's father, Abdul told News18. He had earlier raised concerns about the probe and the "contradictory statements" by IIT-Madras officials, which he said were issued to "cover-up" the matter.

The case has been transferred to the Central Crime branch even with the police conducting inquiries for about three hours with the students and the faculty member.

Reports had earlier said that the "suicide note" that had been found on Fathima's phone had blamed one of the professors to be the "cause of her death". According to her family, Fathima was facing "constant harassment" by her professor, which had "hurt her dignity".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram