DMK Protests, IIT Students Start Online Petition to Press for Fair Probe in Fathima Latheef's Suicide Case

Chennai: Seven days after the death of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latif, protests by political parties and students have snowballed demanding a fair and unbiased probe into the suicide. Congress and DMK staged protests demanding the arrest of the professor who is said to have been named in a "suicide note".

This comes three days after Fathima's parents, who are Kerala natives, approached CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that harassment and discrimination by a faculty member had driven her to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, students of IIT-Madras also started an online platform demanding justice for Fathima's Latif. Among the major demands put forth by the student body is an independent enquiry constituted by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and Minority Commission into the possibilities of academic harassment and discrimination on the basis of religion, caste or ethnicity in the campus. The students have also urged the institution for the implementation of the SC/ST/OBC/minority Students Grievance Welfare cell at IITM.

The family is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday. "I am here to meet the Chief Minister and demand the arrest of the professor who is the reason for my daughter's death," Fathima's father, Abdul told News18. He had earlier raised concerns about the probe and the "contradictory statements" by IIT-Madras officials, which he said were issued to "cover-up" the matter.

The case has been transferred to the Central Crime branch even with the police conducting inquiries for about three hours with the students and the faculty member.

Reports had earlier said that the "suicide note" that had been found on Fathima's phone had blamed one of the professors to be the "cause of her death". According to her family, Fathima was facing "constant harassment" by her professor, which had "hurt her dignity".

