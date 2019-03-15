English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMK Seeks Court-monitored Probe Into Pollachi Sexual Assault Case
Criticising the police action against his son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, DMK president MK Stalin said it was a tactic to divert attention from the case.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)
Loading...
Chennai: The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu on Friday passed a unanimous resolution for a court-monitored probe in the Pollachi sexual abuse case.
Criticising the police action against his son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, DMK president MK Stalin said: “They have filed a case against him to divert attention from the case. The Pollachi sexual abuse case will definitely become an election issue."
A case was registered against Vedamurthy on charges of spreading rumours alleging involvement of ruling AIADMK functionaries in the issue. Acting on a complaint by deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, the cybercrime wing of the city police registered a case.
A legal notice was slapped on Jayaraman, in which Vedamurthy threatened to sue him for his remarks, which tarnished his “reputation and dignity”. He has further sought an apology, along with an Rs 50,000 grant for charity.
Meanwhile Stalin, who was the first to pitch Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate, alleged that the AIADMK-led alliance is money-based and not for the people.
The DMK will contest from North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Salem, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tuticorin,Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. The Congress will contest from Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Theni, Trichy, Karur, Krishnagiri,Tiruvallur and Arani and will also contest from Puducherry.
Stalin said candidates for the 20 constituencies will be announced on March 17 and that the party will release its manifesto in five days.
Criticising the police action against his son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, DMK president MK Stalin said: “They have filed a case against him to divert attention from the case. The Pollachi sexual abuse case will definitely become an election issue."
A case was registered against Vedamurthy on charges of spreading rumours alleging involvement of ruling AIADMK functionaries in the issue. Acting on a complaint by deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, the cybercrime wing of the city police registered a case.
A legal notice was slapped on Jayaraman, in which Vedamurthy threatened to sue him for his remarks, which tarnished his “reputation and dignity”. He has further sought an apology, along with an Rs 50,000 grant for charity.
Meanwhile Stalin, who was the first to pitch Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate, alleged that the AIADMK-led alliance is money-based and not for the people.
The DMK will contest from North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Salem, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tuticorin,Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. The Congress will contest from Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Theni, Trichy, Karur, Krishnagiri,Tiruvallur and Arani and will also contest from Puducherry.
Stalin said candidates for the 20 constituencies will be announced on March 17 and that the party will release its manifesto in five days.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Milan Talkies Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Tenderest Tale is a Delightful Watch
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- 'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
- Apple Touts Data Privacy in TV ad Campaign
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results