DMK Seeks Court-monitored Probe Into Pollachi Sexual Assault Case

Criticising the police action against his son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, DMK president MK Stalin said it was a tactic to divert attention from the case.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:March 15, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)
Chennai: The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu on Friday passed a unanimous resolution for a court-monitored probe in the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

Criticising the police action against his son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, DMK president MK Stalin said: “They have filed a case against him to divert attention from the case. The Pollachi sexual abuse case will definitely become an election issue."

A case was registered against Vedamurthy on charges of spreading rumours alleging involvement of ruling AIADMK functionaries in the issue. Acting on a complaint by deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, the cybercrime wing of the city police registered a case.

A legal notice was slapped on Jayaraman, in which Vedamurthy threatened to sue him for his remarks, which tarnished his “reputation and dignity”. He has further sought an apology, along with an Rs 50,000 grant for charity.

Meanwhile Stalin, who was the first to pitch Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate, alleged that the AIADMK-led alliance is money-based and not for the people.

The DMK will contest from North Chennai, South Chennai, Central Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Salem, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tuticorin,Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. The Congress will contest from Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Theni, Trichy, Karur, Krishnagiri,Tiruvallur and Arani and will also contest from Puducherry.

Stalin said candidates for the 20 constituencies will be announced on March 17 and that the party will release its manifesto in five days.
