DMK Supporter Cuts off Part of Her Tongue to Fulfill Vow After MK Stalin's Victory in Assembly Polls

In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old woman bleeding from her mouth was found by passersby at the entry to a local Muthalamman temple in Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. She had allegedly cut off her tongue and came with it as an offering to the deity but she was waiting outside as the temple as it had not yet opened.

As the DMK had bagged a majority in the Tamil Nadu assembly election she had apparently come to fulfil her vow. She was taken to a local hospital by the locals.

This is second such incident in the last one month in Tamil Nadu where such fanatic love for political leaders is common. In 2015, the AIADMK had to give compensation worth lakhs of Rupees after some supporters in various districts took their lives because Jayalalithaa was convicted in a case. In 2016 too, Tamil Nadu saw some deaths by suicide after her death.

DMK’s fanbase too tries to show its support through extreme means. On April 4, two days before polling, a DMK worker had cut off one of his fingers of his left hand while praying at the Mariyamman temple, to ensure victory to DMK and to make Stalin the Chief Minister.

66-year-old Guruvaiaya of Virudhunagar is a labourer who has been a staunch supporter and worker of DMK. He had apparently been sorely disappointed that his icon had not become cm in 2011 or 2016

He has been praying at this temple every year. On the last day of campaign for Tamil Nadu polls, he went to pray at the temple and cut off one of his fingers. Locals after realizing what he has done took him to a govt hospital for treatment.

