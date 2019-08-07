DMK Takes Out Peace Rally to Mark Karunanidhi's First Anniversary
DMK President MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, AK Antony and other leaders of the party, participate in the procession to the memorial of M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach, on his first death anniversary.
Chennai: The DMK cadres led by party chief M K Stalin on Wednesday took out a peace march here to mark the first death anniversary of patriarch M Karunanidhi.
The rally, in which senior leaders and thousands of cadres took part began from Anna Salai and wound its way till the memorial of Karunanidhi on the Marina beachfront at Kamarajar Salai, a distance of about a kilometre.
Stalin paid floral tributes and planted a sapling in the memorial premises.
The DMK president's brother and expelled leader M K Alagiri separately visited the memorial along with his family members and paid tributes.
Alagiri, expelled from the party five years ago had last September held a rally here to pay homage to his father.
He declined to make any comments.
Senior ledaer Duraimurugan, former Union Ministers T R Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Lok Sabha MPs Kanimozhi, Tamizhachi Thangapandian were among the leaders who took part in the rally.
Stalin also laid a wreath at the nearby 'sammadhi' of DMK founder CN Annadurai.
Several other prominent personalities including noted lyricist Vairamuthu paid tributes at Karunanidhi's memorial.
DMK party units across Tamil Nadu held memorial events to commemorate Karunanidhi's first death anniversary. His portrait was put up in public places where floral tributes were paid by party workers.
Later in the day, a statue of Karunanidhi is set to be unveiled in the premises of DMK organ "Murasoli" here by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
She will also address a public meeting to be held following the event.
The All India Trinamool Congress top leader arrived here on Tuesday to take part in first anniversary events being held by the DMK.
