DMK to Stage Protests Across Tamil Nadu Against Amit Shah's Hindi Pitch on September 20
DMK chief MK Stalin said the agitation was the first phase of protest on Hindi issue and the further course of action will be decided on the basis of Centre's response and consultations with like-minded parties.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)
Chennai: Upping the ante against "Hindi imposition," a high-level DMK meet on Monday announced protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi pitch.
The agitation was to nip in the bud the "adverse effects" of "Hindi imposition on "mother Tamil" and the mother tongues of people of other (non-Hindi speaking) states," a resolution adopted at the meet said.
Briefing reporters, DMK chief MK Stalin said the agitation was the first phase of protest on Hindi issue and the further course of action will be decided on the basis of Central government's response and consultations with like-minded parties.
