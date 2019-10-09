DMK Urges Tamil Nadu Govt to Act on War Footing to Curb Dengue Menace

Chennai: DMK Chief M K Stalin on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps on 'war-footing' to check the spread of dengue fever in the state.

After visiting patients suffering from the fever at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here, Stalin appealed to the state government to take steps to control the spread of the virus and ensure that those affected with it received 'appropriate treatment'.

"Thirty one people hailing from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts are getting treatment here. There are reports of thousands of people being affected by the fever (across Tamil Nadu)." he claimed.

Recently, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar had reportedly instructed health department officials to provide proper medical care to dengue-affected patients

