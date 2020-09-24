DMK’s RS Bharathi, DMDK's Chief Vijayakanth Test Positive for Coronavirus

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Organisational Secretary RS Bharathi tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Vijayakanth was tested positive on September 22 and was immediately admitted to the MIOT hospital, Chennai. He is asymptomatic and is in good health, DMDK's official statement stated. While Bharathi is at an advanced stage of the infection, sources said.

Vijaykanth was last seen attending an event to celebrate the 16th annual day of the DMDK, although he had been avoiding public gatherings ever since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Politicians including MK Stalin and O Paneerselvam wished the actor-turned-politician a speedy recovery. Earlier in Tamil Nadu, DMK leader J Anbazhaghan succumbed to Covid-19 and since then the party has been careful about conducting public meetings and often opted for the virtual route to keep in touch with its cadre.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,57,999 Covid-19 cases with over 5,000 cases being reported every day for the past several weeks, Chennai is keeping a steady rate of around 1,000 cases daily.