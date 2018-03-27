DMRC Admit Card 2018 Released at delhimetrorail.com, Download Now

DMRC Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on its official website - delhimetrorail.com.DMRC is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Tests from 9th April to 20th April 2018, against advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018 for recruitment of candidates to various posts in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:How to download DMRC Admit Card 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://delhimetrorail.com/Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab from the top navigation barStep 3 – Click on ‘Download Admit Cards’ link given in front of Advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018Step 4 – Enter your User Id and PasswordStep 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1891/54929/login.htmlDMRC will open the ‘Facilitation Counter’ from 2nd April to 3rd April 2018, next month for addressing grievances related to Admit Cards. Candidates who are unable to download or find their e-Admit Card need to personally report at the ‘Facilitation Counter’.DMRC aims to recruit 1896 personnel for Executive and Non-Executive Posts on permanent and contractual basis, both. As per advertisement No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018, there are 4 vacancies for Scheduled Caste candidates and 84 vacancies for Scheduled Tribe candidates for the posts of AM/Finance, AM/Legal, AM/CC, AM/Safety, SC/TO, Office Asstt, Account Asstt, Stenographer and Maintainer-EM; while there are over 1000+ such posts for all candidates as per advertisement No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018.