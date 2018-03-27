English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMRC Admit Card 2018 Released at delhimetrorail.com, Download Now
DMRC is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Tests from 9th April to 20th April 2018, against advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018 for recruitment of candidates to various posts in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
A view of the DMRC website.
DMRC Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on its official website - delhimetrorail.com.
DMRC is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Tests from 9th April to 20th April 2018, against advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018 for recruitment of candidates to various posts in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download DMRC Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://delhimetrorail.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab from the top navigation bar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Admit Cards’ link given in front of Advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018
Step 4 – Enter your User Id and Password
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1891/54929/login.html
DMRC will open the ‘Facilitation Counter’ from 2nd April to 3rd April 2018, next month for addressing grievances related to Admit Cards. Candidates who are unable to download or find their e-Admit Card need to personally report at the ‘Facilitation Counter’.
DMRC aims to recruit 1896 personnel for Executive and Non-Executive Posts on permanent and contractual basis, both. As per advertisement No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018, there are 4 vacancies for Scheduled Caste candidates and 84 vacancies for Scheduled Tribe candidates for the posts of AM/Finance, AM/Legal, AM/CC, AM/Safety, SC/TO, Office Asstt, Account Asstt, Stenographer and Maintainer-EM; while there are over 1000+ such posts for all candidates as per advertisement No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018.
Also Watch
DMRC is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Tests from 9th April to 20th April 2018, against advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018 for recruitment of candidates to various posts in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download DMRC Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://delhimetrorail.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab from the top navigation bar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Admit Cards’ link given in front of Advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 and No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018
Step 4 – Enter your User Id and Password
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1891/54929/login.html
DMRC will open the ‘Facilitation Counter’ from 2nd April to 3rd April 2018, next month for addressing grievances related to Admit Cards. Candidates who are unable to download or find their e-Admit Card need to personally report at the ‘Facilitation Counter’.
DMRC aims to recruit 1896 personnel for Executive and Non-Executive Posts on permanent and contractual basis, both. As per advertisement No.DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018, there are 4 vacancies for Scheduled Caste candidates and 84 vacancies for Scheduled Tribe candidates for the posts of AM/Finance, AM/Legal, AM/CC, AM/Safety, SC/TO, Office Asstt, Account Asstt, Stenographer and Maintainer-EM; while there are over 1000+ such posts for all candidates as per advertisement No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars