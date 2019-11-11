DMRC Announce 'Total Revamp' of 280 Red Line Metro Coaches to Increase Efficiency

As of 2018-19, over 22 lakh commuters use the Delhi metro on a daily basis for their conveyance, according to a report in Business Today. With this high number of dependence on the metro, it is essential for the system to function efficiently. Nonetheless, the oldest metro line, the Red Line metro (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), is facing some damages due to it excessive usage.

To ensure their efficiency, a report by Times of India says that DMRC has planned to revamp a total of 280 ‘oldest’ coaches. The oldest coaches are nearly 20 years old and are mainly operational on the Red Line. Not just refurbishing, these coaches will also be upgraded so that they function in par with the coaches of other corridors.

Currently, as many as 40 six-coach trains operate on the Red Line and they are nearly 15-17 years old. The report added that the metros have a lifespan of 30 years and the renovation by DMRC will ensure that they function smoothly for another 13-15 years.

A DMRC official told the daily, “The air-conditioning system will be refurbished and as part of the overhaul, we will also focus on floor repair, section connecting two coaches, painting and suspension. Trains on this corridor just have stickers to show the stations. These will be replaced with digital display panels.”

“A major focus will be on overhauling of gangways — the partition between two coaches — that have seen the most damage. The overhaul will include 100% fabric replacement, cleaning and anti-corrosion measures,” the official added. The floors of many coaches are irreparably damaged and require complete replacement.

The report also stated that the oldest Delhi metro coach was brought from South Korea in 2002. It ran between a small section on the Red Line. Eventually, these coaches were manufactured in India.

The Red Line metro was 8.2 km long when it was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.