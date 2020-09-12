INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

DMRC Cracks Whip as 92 Fined for Violating Covid-19 Norms aboard Delhi Metro

A staff member wearing a protective mask travels inside a metro train during its trial run ahead of the restart of its operation, amidst the COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Reuters)

A staff member wearing a protective mask travels inside a metro train during its trial run ahead of the restart of its operation, amidst the COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Reuters)

The flying squads campaign on all Metro lines brought out the defaulters. The campaign was meant to oversee if the passengers were following the requisite guidelines in the Metro.

Delhi Metro services have resumed for all passengers but it is imperative for people to follow the rules while travelling in the Metro amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The DMRC cracked the whip on Friday when 92 persons were fined by the Metro staff for flouting the rules. Strict action was taken against those found violating the rules.

The flying squads campaign on all Metro lines brought out the defaulters. The campaign was meant to oversee if the passengers were following the requisite guidelines in the Metro.

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said: "Flying squads issued advisory to more than 150 passengers about the guidelines to be followed in the Metro."

"Ninety-two passengers were also fined under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Management Act," he added.

Commuters in Delhi Metro are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.

Next Story
Loading