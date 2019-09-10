Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DMRC Installs Huge Hoarding at Metro Museum to Raise Awareness on Mental Health

The hoarding was installed on the World Suicide Prevention Day which seeks to bring awareness on the issue in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DMRC Installs Huge Hoarding at Metro Museum to Raise Awareness on Mental Health
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: As part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about sound mental health, the Delhi Metro authorities on Tuesday installed a hoarding at the metro museum to encourage people to brave through psychologically difficult period instead of giving up on life.

The hoarding was installed on the World Suicide Prevention Day which seeks to bring awareness on the issue in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

"As part of our ongoing campaign '#NeverGiveUp', which began in April, we have been raising awareness on mental health issues so that people do not take the extreme step and instead soldier on in their life even during tough times," a senior DMRC official said.

Several commuters, from young to old, have committed suicide in the last few months by jumping in front of moving trains at metro stations.

The most recent case being of a 26-year-old woman who had killed herself by jumping in front of a moving train at the Model Town metro station of the Yellow Line on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sonakshi Garg, a resident of Paharganj, had left a suicide note at the spot which said that no one should be held responsible for her action, police had said.

"A panel has been installed at DMRC's Metro Museum at Patel Chowk metro station to promote our #NeverGiveUp campaign to raise awareness about sound mental health and encourage people to be brave," the official said. The hoarding will be on display at the museum for the rest of the month, he said.

It depicts one hand reaching out to another with the caption -- 'Your story may seem like it has come to a pause, but it will continue.' -- displayed in a corner. One hand's wrist also has a heart and a quotation mark drawn on it.

The DMRC on Tuesday also tweeted another poster that depicts one hand reaching out to another with the message: 'Let us be kind and be a helping hand for each other'.

On Monday, it had put up a poster on Twitter as part of the campaign, bearing an image of a woman and a message -- 'It is okay to have bad days, but more importantly, remember that it is okay to ask for help. #NeverGiveUp'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram