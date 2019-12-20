DMRC Opens Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh Metro Stations Day After Anti-CAA Protests
At least 20 metro stations in the national capital were closed on Thursday, following a request from Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi were opened on Friday, around 24 hours after they were shut in view of protests in the city against the amended Citizenship Act.
All stations, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened on Thursday evening.
"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Friday.
