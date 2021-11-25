DMRC Orders Opening of All Gates At Metro Stations in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to open all the gates at metro stations across the national capital for the convenience of passengers. The DMRC has passed orders to open all the gates at metro stations in Delhi-NCR. Almost all the gates for entry into metro stations were kept closed after the announcement of the first lockdown back in March 2020.

Just a few months ago, the DMRC started operating metro rails after a gap of one-and-a-half years. Earlier, only one or two gates were kept open due to which passengers had to face long queues before boarding their respective trains.

Noida resident Sachin Kumar Giri says that since all the gates weren’t opened, there were long queues, but now the situation will improve and there won’t be any delay.

The opening of all the gates at all the stations of Delhi Metro has also brought happiness among the shop keepers, cart owners and street vendors. They are expecting their businesses to grow once the passengers start using the old gates.

Cart owner Lala Ram said, “I used to leave the cart near Sector 62 metro station, but due to the closing of almost all the gates, people started travelling by bus or auto, but now the gates have opened and more and more people will travel in the metro I will have customers.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.