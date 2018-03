DMRC Recruitment 2018 Last Date Extended Upto 12th March 2018 For 1896 Executive & Non-Executive Posts

DMRC Recruitment 2018 to hire 1896 personnel for Executive and Non-Executive Posts has been extended till 12th March 2018. As per an official notification on the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC),The same extension has been given to theonly. These posts are on the permanent and contractual basis both. Interested and eligible candidates who did not apply until now can follow the instructions below and apply only on or before the extended due date i.e. 12th March 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://delhimetrorail.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ sectionStep 3 – Click ontab given in front of the Recruitment NoticeStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the online application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceEarlier the application process had begun on 1st February 2018 and was to end on 26th February 2018, however, as per the latest update on the website the application window will remain open until 12th March 2018.There are 1896 posts to apply for and candidates can refer to the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay and emoluments as well as other details: https://cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1891/EForms/image/ADVT%20NO%20DMRC%20%20OM%20%20HR%20II%202018.pdf indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos