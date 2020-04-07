Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

DMRC Recruitment Results 2020 Announced for Executive and Non-executive Posts at delhimetrorail.com

All the candidates who applied for DMRC Recruitment Process 2020 for filling the executive and non-executive vacancies can check their result on the official website at delhimetrorail.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 7, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DMRC: Now Get Free WiFi at all Blue Line Metro Stations (photo for representation, image: News18)
Picture for representation.

DMRC Recruitment Result 2020 | The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has declared the results of various posts for DMRC Recruitment 2020. The selection of candidates at the executive and non-executive posts are announced after a computer-based test (CBT) held in February this year. All the candidates who applied for DMRC Recruitment Process 2020 for filling the executive and non-executive vacancies can check their result on the official website at delhimetrorail.com.

The application process for DMRC Recruitment Exam 20202 started on December 14, 2019. The examination for the DMRC Executive & Non- Executive examination was conducted from February 17 to 21 and February 23 to 26.

The selected candidates are required to appear for the next stage of document verification and group discussion or interview. The schedule for the further process will be announced in due course of time.

How to check DMRC Executive & Non- Executive Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Career’ section

Step 3: Go to the section ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Click on link of the post you have applied for

Step 5: The result sheet with the candidates’ name will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save the results for future reference

Candidates can also download DMRC Executive & Non- Executive Posts 2020 Results using the below mentioned direct links:

CBT Results for RE01 (Electrical)

CBT Results for RE02 (S&T)

CBT Results for RE03 (Civil)

CBT Results for RE04 (Operations)

CBT Results for RE05 (Architect)

CBT Results for RE06 (Traffic)

CBT Results for RE07 (Stores)

CBT Results for RE08 (Finance)

CBT Results for RE09 (Legal)

CBT Results for CE01 (Electrical Contract)

CBT Results for CE013 (IT Contract)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    990,046

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,356,380

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    290,572

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75,762

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres