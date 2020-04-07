DMRC Recruitment Results 2020 Announced for Executive and Non-executive Posts at delhimetrorail.com

DMRC Recruitment Result 2020 | The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has declared the results of various posts for DMRC Recruitment 2020. The selection of candidates at the executive and non-executive posts are announced after a computer-based test (CBT) held in February this year. All the candidates who applied for DMRC Recruitment Process 2020 for filling the executive and non-executive vacancies can check their result on the official website at delhimetrorail.com.

The application process for DMRC Recruitment Exam 20202 started on December 14, 2019. The examination for the DMRC Executive & Non- Executive examination was conducted from February 17 to 21 and February 23 to 26.

The selected candidates are required to appear for the next stage of document verification and group discussion or interview. The schedule for the further process will be announced in due course of time.

How to check DMRC Executive & Non- Executive Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Career’ section

Step 3: Go to the section ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Click on link of the post you have applied for

Step 5: The result sheet with the candidates’ name will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save the results for future reference

Candidates can also download DMRC Executive & Non- Executive Posts 2020 Results using the below mentioned direct links:

CBT Results for RE01 (Electrical)

CBT Results for RE02 (S&T)

CBT Results for RE03 (Civil)

CBT Results for RE04 (Operations)

CBT Results for RE05 (Architect)

CBT Results for RE06 (Traffic)

CBT Results for RE07 (Stores)

CBT Results for RE08 (Finance)

CBT Results for RE09 (Legal)

CBT Results for CE01 (Electrical Contract)

CBT Results for CE013 (IT Contract)

