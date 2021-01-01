DMRC Shuts Exit Gates of 4 Delhi Metro Stations to Check New Year Crowd

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed exit gates of four metro stations in order to control crowding on New Year. The gates were opened a few hours later and normal services resumed.

Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House metro stations were shut, however, entry and changing of lines was permitted.

Later, the DMRC in a tweet announced that entry and exit gates had been opened.

The Supreme Court (formerly Pragati Maidan) metro station is on the blue line, while the blue and violet lines cross at Mandi House. Violet and yellow lines meet at the Central Secretariat station and Khan Market is located on the violet line.

COVID-19 safety norms like wearing mask and maintaining social distancing are in place in view of the pandemic, so the crowd should not get too big, a senior official said. The Delhi government has also imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.

The DMRC's current operational network spans about 390 km with 285 stations across 11 corridors (including NOIDA Greater NOIDA line). On regular days, the average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro is over 26 lakh.

