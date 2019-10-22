DMRC Takes over Operations, Maintenance of Rapid Metro Gurugram from Today

Gurugram: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram from Tuesday night (October 22).

Services on the 11.6 km corridor, developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), will continue to operate as per the normal time table as earlier.

The earlier concessionaire RMGL had expressed its inability to run the metro in Gurugram due to low footfall and high expenditure.

It has also filed a case in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking takeover of the network either by the Haryana government or by DMRC. Since DMRC has the experience, it has come forward for the takeover.

The move of DMRC has been welcomed by all sections including officegoers of Cyber City and residents living in upscale DLF city and localities in New Gurugram.

The Rapid Metro is connected with DMRC at Sikandarpur but the commuters have to pay extra Rs 35 per ride in the network. That was hurting common commuters and hence they avoided the Rapid Metro.

"We are committed towards providing the best possible services to the commuters of Rapid Metro line. The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security etc. so that the passenger services may be maintained in a smooth and trouble-free manner," said an official spokesperson of DMRC.

"With the takeover of operations of Rapid Metro, the total operational Metro network in Delhi and NCR has now reached 389 kms with 285 stations which includes the Noida-Greater Noida corridor.

The names of the stations covered by the Rapid Metro system are Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity, Vodafone Belvedere Towers.

The train services on the corridor start at 6 a.m. from Sector 55-56 and Sikenderpur stations with a frequency of 4.30 minutes during morning peak hours and 5.15 minutes during evening peak hours. The last revenue train service departs at 10 p.m. from Sector 55-56.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.