1-min read

DMRC to Launch Free WiFi Services in Airport Express Line Coaches from Wednesday

The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations.

PTI

January 1, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro is set to launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday, the first such facility on any corridor of the DMRC, officials said.

The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations.

"The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow," a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We already have WiFi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line," he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free WiFi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, sources said.

