DMRC's Blue Line and NMRC's Aqua Line Metro Stations Get Connected by Walkway

New Delhi: In major ease for commuters, a 300-metres walkway connecting the interchange metro stations of Blue and Aqua lines was inaugurated on Sunday, officials said.

The walkway, constructed between the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line and the Sector 52 station on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, was inaugurated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra.

"The walkway built by Noida Metro Rail Corporation will facilitate those travelling to Greater Noida from various parts of Delhi," the DMRC tweeted.

Commuters have been waiting for long to get such a facility for travelling between the two cities by transitioning through the two corridors.

Mishra tweeted about the facility being dedicated to the people on Sunday.

"I had announced that we will develop an all-weather pedestrian pathway & deploy e-rickshaws between the two stations which will offer free of cost rides. I feel immensely proud that the 300

meters long walkway announced 4 months back has been dedicated to the citizens today," he tweeted.

The HUA secretary shared pictures of the new facility. He also took a ride in an e-rickshaw.

Keeping in mind the comfort of passengers, the NMRC had also provided free solar-powered rickshaw services in this stretch to facilitate connectivity between the two metro rail networks, the

DMRC said.

