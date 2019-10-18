DNA Technology Regulation Bill Referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee
The bill that seeks to control the use and application of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including offenders, victims, suspects and undertrials.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The DNA Technology Regulation Bill, which seeks to control the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of a person, has been referred to a parliamentary standing committee for examination, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Friday.
The bill that seeks to control the use and application of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including offenders, victims, suspects and undertrials, was passed by the Lok Sabha in July.
The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill has been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
"Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha has referred the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, as introduced in Lok Sabha, to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests for examination and report within three months," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin.
The chairman of the committee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, has invited suggestions from the public on the bill.
A similar bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January last year but it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha. The bill had then lapsed with the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
The bill provides for establishment of a national DNA data bank and regional DNA data banks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
- Indian Tourist from Maharashtra Detained in Bhutan for 'Desecrating' Holy Buddhist Chorten
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL Opening Ceremony