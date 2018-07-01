English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DNA Test on 12-Year-old Girl to Decide if Aurangabad Sarpanch Can Keep His Post
The high court bench headed by Justice Ravindra Ghuge issued directives to carry out a DNA test on the sarpanch and four of his relatives, including his wife, his brother, his brother’s wife and the 12-year-old girl.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A sarpanch’s three-year-old post is in danger because of his daughter. The reason: her date of birth.
According to a report in The Times of India, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has issued directives for carrying out a DNA test on a 12-year-old girl to determine whether she is the fourth child of a farmer who was elected sarpanch of Paithan tehsil
As per a law that came into effect on September 12, 2001, candidates who have more than two children after that date are ineligible to contest elections.
The high court bench headed by Justice Ravindra Ghuge issued directives to carry out a DNA test on the sarpanch and four of his relatives, including his wife, his brother, his brother’s wife and the 12-year-old girl.
The court directed Munaf Subhedar Shaikh and his family members to appear before the deputy director, regional forensic sciences laboratory, Aurangabad, on July 2 to undergo the DNA test.
Shaikh had won the election to the post from Pimpalawadi (Pirachi) on August 6, 2015. He had filed an affidavit stating that he has three children.
However, the rival candidate, Bilal Shaikh, contended before the high court that on obtaining birth certificates and other relevant documents from competent authorities, he found that Munaf Shaikh has three children born after September 12, 2001.
He made a submission before the court stating that the incumbent sarpanch has four children — Sarfaraz, born on April 4, 2000; Taufiq, born on November 16, 2001; Faizan, born on March 12, 2004 and Sayama, born on August 30, 2006.
The court has warned that the sarpanch will face criminal proceedings if found guilty and the applicant too will face action if he is found to have made a false claim.
“They are also put on notice that if it is found that either of the two or any other person connected with these litigating sides have attempted to defraud the government, this court is likely to impose cost of Rs 5 lakh and also direct initiation of criminal proceedings against the person, who has committed the fraud,” said the judge.
A similar law is applicable in the neighbouring state of Gujarat where a woman sarpanch was pulled up by the district administration for allegedly having three children and yet acquiring the post.
Jyoti Rathod, sarpanch of Tori village in Kunkavav- Vadia taluka of Amreli district, was asked to undergo a DNA test in March to prove that she was not the mother of her reported third child.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
