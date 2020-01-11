Take the pledge to vote

DNA to Determine Death Toll as Bones Scattered, Say Cops After Bus Catches Fire in Kannauj; 20 Feared Killed

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the injured.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Kannauj: Around 20 people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck near Chiloi village under Chhibramau police station area here, said police.

Some 20 people are feared to have died in the incident while 21 have been rushed to hospital, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad singh said.

Ten to 12 among the injured 21 jumped from the burning bus to save their lives, the SP said, adding the exact number of casualties will be known only later.

There were around 45 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad at the time of incident, police said.

The police said a DNA test will be conducted to determine the passengers’ identities and the exact death toll. “The bodies are badly burned, their bones are scattered, so only a DNA test will determine the death toll. Prima facie bodies of 8-10 people seem to be on the bus but the damage is so extensive that casualties can be determined only through DNA test,” said Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur range.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed his ministerial colleague Ram Naresh Agnihotri to the spot and sought a report from the DM Kannauj about the incident.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

It is a very unfortunate incident, the CM said, extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

Kanpur's range Inspector General of Police Mohit Agarwal said 21 people have been rescued and admitted to hospital and efforts are on to contact family members of the victims.

There are chances of casualties in the incident, police said.

The blaze has been controlled and rescue operations are on, Agarwal said.

Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh in Lucknow said it appears that the diesel tank exploded under the impact of collision and the bus burst into flames.

Our first priority is to rescue passengers safely and senior officers are present at the spot, DGP Singh said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the DM and SP to rush to the spot and provide all possible medical attention and help to the passengers of the bus.

