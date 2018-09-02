English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Do Currency Notes Spread Deadly Diseases? Arun Jaitley Gets Request for Investigation
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) cited studies and media reports to highlight the issue in copies of the letter sent to Health Minister J P Nadda and Minister for Science and Technology Harshvardhan requesting them to take immediate cognisance of the issue.
File Photo of old currency notes. (Photo: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Traders body CAIT wrote to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday seeking investigation to assess the potential of health hazards allegedly posed by currency notes and urged him to take preventive measures to protect people from diseases due to their contamination.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) cited studies and media reports to highlight the issue in copies of the letter sent to Health Minister J P Nadda and Minister for Science and Technology Harshvardhan requesting them to take immediate cognisance of the issue.
The traders' body quoted findings from various studies which claimed the notes were contaminated with disease causing pathogens and warned of their potential to transmit several diseases including urinary and respiratory tract infections, septicaemia, skin infections, recurrent meningitis, toxic shock syndrome and a variety of gastro-intestinal diseases.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that although science journals have been publishing these alarming facts almost every year, sadly no cognizance has been taken of this serious public health issue.
He said the trading community is the largest user of currency notes and if the reports are valid, the said currency notes are vulnerable to the health of not only the traders but even the consumers as well.
He said that besides the government, the Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association should come forward to investigate whether and to what extent notes are contaminated.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) cited studies and media reports to highlight the issue in copies of the letter sent to Health Minister J P Nadda and Minister for Science and Technology Harshvardhan requesting them to take immediate cognisance of the issue.
The traders' body quoted findings from various studies which claimed the notes were contaminated with disease causing pathogens and warned of their potential to transmit several diseases including urinary and respiratory tract infections, septicaemia, skin infections, recurrent meningitis, toxic shock syndrome and a variety of gastro-intestinal diseases.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that although science journals have been publishing these alarming facts almost every year, sadly no cognizance has been taken of this serious public health issue.
He said the trading community is the largest user of currency notes and if the reports are valid, the said currency notes are vulnerable to the health of not only the traders but even the consumers as well.
He said that besides the government, the Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association should come forward to investigate whether and to what extent notes are contaminated.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Imtiaz Ali Set to Make Film on Radha Krishna's Epic Love Story
- Royal Enfield Pegasus 500 for Garbage Collection - Owners Feel Cheated with Classic 350 ABS Launch
- Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
- Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Poem for Daughter Shweta, Granddaughter Navya
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...