Do Eggs Help Lower Uric Acid Levels In The Body? Read To Find Out

Uric acid is a natural waste product that is produced by the body after the digestion of foods that contain purine. People suffer from the problem of higher uric acid levels when their kidneys don’t eliminate uric acid efficiently. If you are dealing with the problem of elevated uric acid levels, then you must avoid foods that are rich in purines. Instead, you should focus on adding sources of protein to your diet. One such option is eggs. However, you should consume them in limited quantities for reaping all of their health benefits.

What should you eat and avoid if you suffer from higher uric acid levels?

Foods such as cherries, coffee, tea, green tea, low-fat dairy products, plant oils, vegetables, legumes, nuts & seeds, eggs, and whole grain products should be consumed as they help in lowering uric acid levels and also promote overall health. On the other hand, foods including organ and glandular meat such as liver, processed foods, red meat like beef, lamb, and pork, refined carbohydrates such as sugar, white bread, pasta, and sugary beverages should be avoided if you want to keep your uric acid in check. In short, fibre-rich foods should be included in your diet while consuming more sugar-rich foods, cheese, peas, kidney beans, etc. should be kept at bay.

Why eggs?

Eggs are considered a great source of protein, and they are also rich in vitamin B12, vitamin D, protein, and antioxidants. In addition to that, they are also a great source of iron. The yellow portion of the egg contains iron, which helps solve many health problems. If you are suffering from the problem of higher uric acid levels, then you should consume eggs regularly but in limited quantity.

3 easy steps to consume eggs:

Step 1

Boil eggs and consume them as a snack. You can eat eggs with chat masala or with green chillies. Besides this, you can also make an egg salad sandwich for lunch.

Step 2

Poach eggs in water containing vinegar. Now, you can consume poached eggs alone or on an English muffin.

Step 3

You can also make a yummy fried egg sandwich. But, for that, you need to gently fry the egg in olive oil. This will make your recipe more delicious.

