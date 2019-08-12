'Do Join in at 9pm': PM Modi's Reminder for Man Vs Wild Show With Bear Grylls Tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Man vs Wild show, where he will be seen with host Bear Grylls, was the best platform to create awareness about the environment.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: “What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change. Do join at 9 PM tonight!”

The show, which is in its eighth season, features Grylls tackling extreme challenges while imparting lessons on survival in the wild.

PM Modi, while speaking about the show, had earlier said: “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.