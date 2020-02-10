Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Do Not Bar Students From Taking Board Exams Due to Non-payment of Fees: Jharkhand CM to Schools

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directive came after several such incidents, where students defaulting on payment of fees were not allowed to sit for the exams, were reported from across the state in the past.

PTI

February 10, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
File photo of JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed all the school managements in the state not to prevent any student from appearing in Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to non-payment of fees, an official release issued here said.

His directive came after several such incidents, where students defaulting on payment of fees were not allowed to sit for the exams, were reported from across the state in the past.

Chairing a meeting of the Education and Literacy department, Soren asked the officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated during the upcoming board examinations, it said.

The chief minister said the rule applies to all public, private and Coal India Limited-run schools, the release added.

