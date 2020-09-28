'Do Not Raise False Alarm': How Noida Cops Rescued Kidnapped Scientist

Noida (UP): Tracking the location of kidnappers through mobile phone number was a job only half done for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, which safely rescued a scientist held hostage in a hotel room in Noida in an operation that lasted less than five hours. The other half involved a well-coordinated operation involving a sophisticated surveillance team, a crime branch team and the local police an ensemble of around two dozen policemen who rescued the 45-year-old scientist of a top Delhi-based government agency on Sunday evening.

The Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a reward of Rs five lakh for the district police for accomplishing the task. “Around two dozen police personnel, including senior officers, were on their toes during the rescue operation directly monitored by Police Commissioner Alok Singh,” a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S led the surveillance team that tracked the location of the hostage, while additional DCP Ranvijay Singh commanded the Crime Branch team and ACP Vimal Singh was entrusted the Sector 49 police team. “Rescuing a hostage is challenging because no policeman would want to put the victim in harm. Our top priority was rescuing the hostage safely,” the official, privy to the operation, told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor