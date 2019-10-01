Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Do Research on 'Mangal' in Life Instead of Searching for Life on Mars, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Tells Scientists

The Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry said that in Europe there is competition between science and spiritually, while in India the two things are complementary to each other.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 7:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Do Research on 'Mangal' in Life Instead of Searching for Life on Mars, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Tells Scientists
File photo of Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Jaipur: Playing with words, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday pushed for 'mangal', as in happiness, rather than 'Mangal', the planet.

Addressing a session during the ongoing global peace summit organised by spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari at Abu road in Rajasthan's Sirohi, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry said that in Europe there is competition between science and spiritually, while in India the two things are complementary to each other. Asserting that knowing one's own self is spirituality, he said, "We are striving towards knowing the world, but we are not knowing ourselves."

"I would like to ask scientists to do research to ascertain whether there is 'mangal' (well-being) in life instead of searching for life on 'Mangal' (Mars)," Sarangi said. Social activist Rani Bang said spirituality gives strength to face crises and challenges in life.

Cases of rape and violence are increasing in the educated society not in tribal villages, and there is a need for serious brainstorming on this, she said. Activist Aruna Roy and Madhya Pradesh's Public Health Engineering Department Minister Sukhdeo Pance highlighted the work and role of the Brahma Kumaris in peace and harmony.

The global summit-cum-expo on 'Spirituality for unity, peace and prosperity' was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday at the organisation's headquarters in Sirohi district's Abu Road .

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram