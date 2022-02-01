Do We Need Separate Vaccines For Omicron? Experts Weigh-in

Coronavirus is still wreaking havoc in India and across the globe. Every day, about two lakh new cases are being reported in the country. The Covid-19 pandemic has been around for over two years, and every time a wave weakens, a new variant appears and takes over the entire world.

The Omicron variant is currently the major cause of concern. The variant has a faster rate of infection than any other to date and is also evading the protection of vaccines.

Hence, experts are debating whether a separate vaccine for the Omicron variant is necessary. Some pharmaceutical companies have already started working on Omicron focussed vaccines.

According to Nature magazine experts, scientists, and health professionals from all over the world have different viewpoints on this issue.

According to experts, by the time the Omicron-focussed vaccine will emerge, the infection of the variant may be completely different from what it is now. As a result, determining whether or not a vaccine for Omicron is required at this time is difficult. The Covid-19 virus was first identified in Wuhan, China and numerous strains of the virus have been detected since then.

The virus has witnessed more than 30 mutations since the original strain and the organic chemistry of Omicron differs significantly from the original variant.

Researchers believe that a new variant has emerged as a result of changes in Omicron’s biological structure, which could be more infectious in many countries around the world.

Scientists are also concerned about whether the vaccine’s booster dose will offer long term protection. At present, the protection offered by all booster doses is limited to a few months.

According to the British Health Agency, booster doses reduce the chances of going to the hospital by 92 percent, whereas the American health agencies claim that they are 90 percent effective.

A British study also found that the effect of the booster dose reduces after 10 weeks.

