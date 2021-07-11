'Do You Know Inspiring People?' PM Modi Turns to Twitter to Seek Nominations for People's Padma Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for nominations for the People’s Padma awards on Twitter.

“India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September,” PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

The Centre has been committed to transforming the Padma awards into “People’s Padma" and has been urging all citizens to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nominations, for the prestigious civilian honours.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry called for online nominations or recommendations for the awards. The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day, 2022. However, the last for nominations is September 15.

The Central government has already asked all states to set up a special search committee to find out prospective awardees who have so far been left out of consideration despite their exceptional services.

Since 2014, the Modi government has been conferring the Padma awards on many “unsung heroes" who have contributed to society in different ways.

The home ministry has requested all central ministries, departments, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, and institutes of excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs, STs, ‘divyang’ persons who are doing selfless service to society and whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised, the statement said.

