Do You Know Jaguars Are Great Swimmers? Watch One Swim Seamlessly Here

Known to be fast runners, jaguars also possess the exceptional talent of swimming seamlessly in waters. Unlike tigers, who are also adept at swimming, jaguars can swim underwater as well, that too efficiently. Recently, a video that proves that jaguars are indeed excellent swimmers went viral on social media

The impressive video was shared on November 1, on Twitter. “Jaguars are great swimmers,” read its caption.

The 4-second short video captures a jaguar swimming in blue waters. It can be seen floating seamlessly beneath the waterbody, looking for its prey. As the animal twists and turns in the waters, its body gently starts to lift. However, with its powerful swimming skills and dexterous paw movement, the jaguar glides back to the surface, touching the bottom.

The now-viral clip has grabbed the attention of Twitterati, who readily agreed with the tweet. Some users even shared other striking characteristics of the carnivore.

“Jaguars are excellent hunters, especially in the water. They’re opportunistic hunters so their diet includes; mammals like capybaras, deer, and monkeys. Along with fish, birds, and reptiles like iguanas, and caimans,” explained one user. Another pointed out, “even crazier – They can hold their breath for as long as 15 to 20 minutes for sure. Many researchers have reported that the jaguars can hold their breath for as long as 1 hour approximately.” “Are they secretly whales? Like what’s the deal here?” joked a third user.

So far, the video has amassed over 5.2 million views and received more than 56.6k likes on Twitter. Previously, a video of a jaguar hunting a crocodile had also taken social media users by surprise. The clip revealed the jaguar jumping from the mangrove bushes into a river and attacking a croc. After a deadly fight between the two, the jaguar emerged victorious.

Check out the video here.

What do you think of jaguars’ adept swimming skills?

