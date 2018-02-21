Do You Want Your Baby to Have Aryabhata's Brain or Rana Pratap's Build? RSS Has a Recipe

If you want your baby to have the mind of mathematician Aryabhata, the build of Shivaji Maharaj or Rana Pratap, then the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ (RSS) Garbhvigyan Anusandhan Kendra has the recipe for you.The organisation is providing parents with a kit that includes 10 CDs and books with Mantras from ancient Indian texts to be used by expecting mothers. Gujarat’s Jamnagar-based centre promises “excellence in Garbh Sanskar (Birth rituals)” and will be holding a “Kutumb Prabodhan (Family Enlightenment)” seminar.“Every parent wants to have a good quality baby. Parents want their child to be bright and smart. But how can that be achieved? The answer lies in our Sanskriti (culture) and values,” said Garbhvigyan Anusandhan Kendra’s manager, Rekha Gaur.The seminar, to be held at Shishu Mandir, will have presentations on what to read and listen to during pregnancy.Gaur further said that three months prior to pregnancy there is a Yagna (sacrifice/ offering) which has to be held. “We provide all the material. There is a book for every stage of pregnancy. If the parents want their child to be like Shivaji Maharaja, Rana Pratap or Aryabhata, then they will be provided with necessary suggestions. There is a whole range of Sanskar Prakriya (ritualistic procedure). There are different procedures if someone wishes to have a fair and tall baby or a smart and intelligent baby,” said Gaur.The centre also boasts of having trained doctors. “We only train doctors who have a background in medicine. Last month, we had our tenth programme where doctors were trained and sent out to spread awareness about Garbh Sanskar.”