Docs in Gwalior Threaten to Launch Stir against Bureaucratic Interference, Notices Served on Pvt Hosps

Gwalior/Bhopal: Health professionals in Gwalior have threatened to launch an agitation against bureaucratic interference and alleged vindictive actions of a section of government officials.

On Wednesday, government representatives held a meeting with physicians to discuss growing protests over the issue.

At the meeting, attended by physicians of the district hospital, Gajra Raja Medical College, Jaya Arogya Hospital, and private nursing homes, several doctors expressed their anger about the regular visits of government officials on the pretext of inspection and providing relief to patients.

President of Junior Doctors Association Dr Anil Sharma has said such interference won’t be tolerated at medical colleges.

Dr AM Bhalla, who heads the Sahara Hospital, said the state is under the influence of bureaucratic activism and the ‘babus’ are trying to register their presence everywhere. The officers have turned medical colleges and hospitals as laboratories to implement their ideas, he added.

It was mutually decided at the meeting that doctors won’t address government officials as ‘Sir’ and won’t visit any bureaucrat’s residence to offer treatment.

The doctors also vowed to follow instructions of only the chief medical and health officer and nobody else. It has been further decided that no invitations would be sent to civil servants for medical functions.

Besides opposition to certain provisions of the clinical establishment bill, they are demanding appointment of doctors at all administrative posts in the Health and Medical Education Department and commencement of the Indian Medical and State Medical services.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, notices were served on half a dozen private nursing-homes over the utilisation of spaces available in the basement of their premises against norms. Another notice was served on a private hospital over encroachment of government land.

All of this was allegedly done without intimating the establishments concerned and the medical fraternity is calling it an act of vendetta.

Dr Sunil Agrawal, head of the Medical Teachers’ Association, said the government move came after doctors voiced their concerns and now, the latter may launch an agitation soon.

Gwalior’s Divisional Commissioner MB Ojha said the ongoing action by the municipal corporation and health department was ordered by the court and there was no motive of harassing the physicians. He further said the administration was ready to sit for a dialogue with the doctors over any issue.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh there was anarchy in the state and the Congress government, led by Kamal Nath, should hold discussions with the doctors instead of acting in an arbitrary manner.

(With inputs from Sushil Kaushik, Gwalior)

