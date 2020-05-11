INDIA

Docs of Delhi Civic Hospitals Write to PM Over 'Non-payment' of 3-Month Salary

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association (MCDA), set up during the time of the erstwhile unified municipal corporation of Delhi, sent the letter in an e-mail last week.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
An association of medics of civic hospitals in Delhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that doctors of the north corporation have not been paid salaries for the last three months.


The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association (MCDA), set up during the time of the erstwhile unified municipal corporation of Delhi, sent the letter in an e-mail last week, officials said.


The association, in the letter has said that doctors are working in "highly stressful" condition due to the coronavirus pandemic.


"We have not been given salaries for the last three months (February-April), and we know our duty as a doctor to serve the patients. We are not asking for anything more, but just our salaries," MCDA president Dr R R Gautam said.


There was no immediate reaction from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities. "We have been compelled to write to the PM, seeking his interference, as this issue needs to be resolved," Dr R R Gautam said.


Otherwise, only option left for the doctors would be to "resign en masse", the letter said. Ten medical staff, including seven doctors of NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks. It is the largest civic hospital in Delhi.

