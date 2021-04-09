Jabbed Docs Test Coronavirus Positive. Jittery? Here's Why Vaccine is Still Important and How it Works

Even as India undertakes its third phase of vaccination in full force, the resurgence of coronavirus infections among vaccinated individuals has raised concern. Several doctors have reportedly contracted the virus despite being jabbed, while there are a few cases of reinfection too.

According to a Times of India report, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) vice-chancellor Lt Prof Bipin Puri was reinfected 11 days after taking his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, yet he vouched for the vaccine, saying that it prevents critical illness from Covid-19.

He, however, was not the only one to bear the onslaught as KGMU medical superintendent and Covid-19 and communicable disease specialist, Dr D Himanshu, who had completed both the course of Covid vaccination, was also found to have been infected.

Several medical professionals have been tested positive since the pandemic broke out last year. Over a dozen doctors, including director SGPGIMS, principal of Era’s Lucknow Medical College, and director-general health services were tested positive even after completing the vaccine course.

Dr RK Dhiman, Director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), and his wife had also tested positive three days ahead of Holi. He along with his wife got infected despite having received both doses of the vaccine. However, Dr Dhiman too encouraged people to take the jab despite cases of infection post the shots, saying that vaccines were very effective in preventing hospitalisation as well as deaths and even reinfected, the symptoms were mild.

As per reports by The New Indian Express, more than 26 doctors in Bihar contracted Covid-19 even after the inoculation. Dr Umesh Kumar and his wife Dr. Nirmala Singh from Biharsharif tested positive even after they were inoculated. One of the staff of the doctor couple also tested after being inoculated.

Similarly, nine medicos of various batches in Patna Medical College and Hospital also tested positive after being inoculated. In the NMCH, eight medicos tested positive recently while one of them died in Begusarai after the first doses of inoculation.

Civil surgeon of Vaishali, Dr Inder Deo Ranjan, tested positive after he had received the second dose of vaccine. Similarly, two health department officials tested coronavirus positive in the Jalna district of Maharashtra days after they were given the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Notably, all the cases of reinfection were said to have been suffering from mild symptoms to this Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA was of the opinion that there is a possibility of people testing positive for Covid despite taking the vaccine, but the intensity of the virus would be less.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria was also found encouraging people to take the Covid jab. In a conversation with CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil, he admitted that one may still get the infection after the vaccination, but he or she will be asymptomatic or it will be a mild illness. He also said that the immunity from the current vaccines may last for 9-12 months.

Dr VK Paul, a core member of the central government’s Covid-19 response team, has advised people to wear masks for a “long time” despite the vaccine in order to protect themselves. “We can have all the vaccines in the world but we will, for a long time, need masks to protect us,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

“We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken,” he added.

