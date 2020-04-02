Doctor, 11 Others Test Positive for Coronavirus in Indore

Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, which has been tagged as the red zone of coronavirus, on Thursday reported 12 new positive cases, including a resident doctor of MG Medical College whose reports came last evening.

The second year PG student of MG Medical College, is posted at the Gynaecological Department and had been treating women patients including the pregnant ones, from the last three days.

“After the resident doctor tested positive on Wednesday night, a total of 20 people including doctors have been isolated,” Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Pravin Jadia said.

The officer has claimed that the woman doctor who tested positive for the virus, contracted the disease during her trip to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh between March 17-25. Moreover, sources at the medical college said that her three family members who lives in Jhansi have also been tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive cases have jumped to 75 in Indore, taking a total tally of the cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98.

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, Indore city has been put under complete lockdown, since Monday. However, there are several areas which reported dearth of essentials goods including milk and other food items as the administration is still busy devising a mechanism for distribution of basic items to households.

Several local residents have also complained that some shopkeepers have indulged in profit making in the time of crisis as the milk packets are being sold at Rs 75 per packet.

As many as 24 patients admitted to various hospitals in the city have shown signs of recovery, while the condition of the eight others is said to be critical.

“The district administration has already cautioned the locals about possibility of rise in number of cases in the coming days. The health team is busy scanning COVID-19 hotspots to check the further spread of the disease,” a senior officer from the Collectorate office said.

