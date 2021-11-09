Doctor Among 3 Held Over Death Threat Letter to Former Bengal Chief Secretary

Kolkata Police sleuths have arrested three persons, including a doctor, for their alleged involvement in sending a death threat to former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Bandyopadhyay had recently received a death threat through a letter sent to his wife. Acting on a tip-off, one typist was arrested on Monday from Ballygunge area, who had admitted that he had written the letter using a typewriter, the officer said.

He gave away the names of the doctor posted at the KPC Medical College and his driver, who were arrested from Raja Rammohan Sarani and Manicktala respectively, he said. Initial probe has revealed that the doctor, identified as Arindam Sen, has been sending such threat letters to several people and, on October 25 alone, he had posted similar letters to the Director, Medical Education, Science Secretary, Principal of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, apart from the Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, who is Bandyopadhyay’s wife.

“The doctor himself stated that he is under mental stress. In some cases, he wrote the letters as he had some grudge. For instance he took Gour Hari Mishra’s name because his wife had humiliated him. In some cases, he was influenced by TV news. This needs further probe," he said, adding seven letters with similar content were posted from the Sarat Bose Road post office on October 25.

Bandyopadhyay, who retired in May, is at present the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bandyopadhyay’s wife Sonali Chakrabarty, who is the Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, received the typed letter that threatened to kill her husband. “Madam, your husband will be killed. Nobody can save the life of your husband," the letter dated October 22 and purportedly signed by Gour Hari Mishra, who claimed he was from the Department of Chemical Technology at Rajabazar Science College in the city, read, the officer said.

