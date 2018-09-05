English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doctor Among 7 Arrested for Looting Medicines Worth Rs 2 Crore
The police also recovered 100 cartons of medicines stolen from Haryana by the accused.
Ghaziabad: Seven people, including a doctor, have been arrested for looting medicines worth Rs 2 crore when the consignment was being transported in a lorry last month, the police said Tuesday.
The accused were arrested on Monday and the looted drugs recovered from them.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna, the consignment was looted near Amrala Gate on the intervening night of August 13 and 14.
The medicine consignment was being transported from a warehouse in Partapur in Meerut to Agra.
Besides the looted medicines, the police said 100 cartons of medicines that had stolen from Haryana by the accused.
The robbers were identified as Sanjoo, Surendra, Omveer, Rishi, Aslam and Sonu, natives of Delhi and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The doctor was identified as Anil Kumar. He was allegedly involved in selling the looted medicines to medical stores, the SSP said.
An SUV, two trucks, two country-made pistols with three live cartridges, and four knives have been seized from them. Three gang members are still at large, the SSP said.
