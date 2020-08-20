Doctor Arrested After Medical Student Found Dead in UP, Sources Say Accused Pressured Her for Marriage

A 25-year-old medical student from Delhi was found dead on Wednesday in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. She had been practicing at the S N Medical College, and a doctor has been arrested by the police as a suspect in the case. Sources said he had been pressurising the victim to marry him for a year.

Her family had lodged a missing persons complaint hours before the victim's body was found from a highway near the Bamrauli Katara. She had been missing since Tuesday evening.

Her brother had filed a complaint at the M.M. Gate police station against the alleged accused, for abducting his sister. A team of SOG Jalaun took the doctor, who was a year senior to the victim, into custody at Urai. He has been brought to Agra for further investigation.

The doctor has said that he had been in a relationship with the victim for seven years. However, Police said he kept changing his statements during early interrogation.

Senior police officials said the victim's head had been hit by a heavy object and her sports shoes had been found around the murder scene. The officials said several teams had been constituted late Wednesday evening to crack the case.

Her parents from Delhi reached Agra late Wednesday evening. The victim's colleagues said that she was a brilliant gynecologist and was also a part of the Covid-19 team in the state.

Slamming the government after the incident, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said - "The incident of abduction and murder of a female doctor at the SN Medical College in Agra is tragic. Under the BJP rule, the woman of the state is neither safe in the cities nor the township nor in the village. It seems that now crime is ruling UP."

आगरा के एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में एक महिला डॉक्टर के अपहरण एवं हत्या की घटना दुखद है. भाजपा के राज में प्रदेश की नारी न तो शहरों में सुरक्षित है, न बस्ती, न गाँव में. प्रतीत होता है कि अब उप्र में अपराध ही सत्ताधीश बन गया है. pic.twitter.com/c4yBN5jQf4 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2020

A spate of horrific crimes against women have been reported in Uttar Pradesh recently. Last week, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur District. Her father alleged that her eyes had been gouged out and her tongue was slit, even as the police denied these details.

Many political leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi had castigated the CM Yogi Aditynath-led government for increasing crimes against women.

In another case, a 17 year-old girl who had gone missing on August 17 in UP's Bhadohi was found dead with her face and upper portion of the body burnt with an acid to hide her identity, police said on Wednesday. Police are suspecting that she was raped and murdered.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Monday raised the issue of women security in the state, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-dispensation has failed to deter gruesome incidents of gang-rape and murder in UP.