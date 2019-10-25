Doctor Arrested for Baby's Death in Fire at Private Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police on Friday arrested a doctor in connection with the death of a baby in a fire that broke out in a private hospital recently.

Cases were booked against two doctors, including the hospital managing director Dr V Sunil Kumar Reddy, and two nurses and an electrician in connection with the case, a press release from the police said here.

They all were charged with negligence and investigation revealed the hospital building did not have a second exit and fire exits, the release said.

Besides, there were no fire escape warnings on any of the floors of the building to show possible exits to use in case of an emergency, it said.

The blaze had occurred following a suspected electrical short circuit. The three-month-old baby boy died in the fire while four others were injured. As many as 42 children were undergoing treatment at the time of the incident that took place on October 22.

