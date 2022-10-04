CHANGE LANGUAGE
Doctor Arrested for Raping Woman With Two Other Colleagues in UP

PTI

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 09:53 IST

Basti, India

A doctor at Basti Sadar Kotwali area, befriended a woman on social media and raped her (File Photo)

The woman, who is a teacher in a private educational institute, reached Lucknow from Basti and informed the police on September 27

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Tuesday. The woman filed a complaint with the police stating that the doctor, posted at a hospital in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, befriended her on social media and asked her to visit him, they said. When she visited the hospital, the doctor took her to his hostel room where he and his two colleagues, who are also doctors, raped her, police said quoting the complainant.

The woman, who is a teacher in a private educational institute, reached Lucknow from Basti and informed the police on September 27, they said. A case was registered and investigation taken up, police said, adding the doctor was arrested from the hospital.

