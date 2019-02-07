English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doctor at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Found Hanging in Her Flat, Suicide Note Found
A suicide note was also found from the spot in which she accused three doctors of the hospital of “humiliating and harassing” her as she was heading an inquiry against them.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 52-year-old doctor of a Centre-run hospital allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in North Avenue area here, police said.
The deceased, identified as Poonam Vohra, was a consultant Radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.
The North Avenue police station was informed about a suicide at 1 pm following which they rushed to the spot, police said.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a suicide note was also found from the spot in which she accused three doctors of the hospital of “humiliating and harassing” her as she was heading an inquiry against them.
Poonam's husband said he was aware his wife was upset and was being harassed, adding that he does not know the details of the inquiry, the report said.
Legal proceeding has been initiated and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday, he said.
Investigations revealed that Vohra was on leave. Her husband and two children were not at home at the time of incident. The flat was found locked from inside, a senior police officer said.
Prima facie no foul play is suspected. However, family members will be questioned in connection with the incident, he added.
Vohra lived with her husband and two children at a government flat in Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Her husband works as a consultant with a private firm, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The deceased, identified as Poonam Vohra, was a consultant Radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.
The North Avenue police station was informed about a suicide at 1 pm following which they rushed to the spot, police said.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a suicide note was also found from the spot in which she accused three doctors of the hospital of “humiliating and harassing” her as she was heading an inquiry against them.
Poonam's husband said he was aware his wife was upset and was being harassed, adding that he does not know the details of the inquiry, the report said.
Legal proceeding has been initiated and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday, he said.
Investigations revealed that Vohra was on leave. Her husband and two children were not at home at the time of incident. The flat was found locked from inside, a senior police officer said.
Prima facie no foul play is suspected. However, family members will be questioned in connection with the incident, he added.
Vohra lived with her husband and two children at a government flat in Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Her husband works as a consultant with a private firm, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Says Emphasis on Traceability of Messages in Proposed Regulations Threatens Its Existence in India
- Nick Jonas' New Video Answers Who Clicked His Mysterious Photo With Priyanka Chopra
- Ranveer Singh to Recreate Iconic 1983 World Cup Win Moment at Lords Stadium England
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
- Arvind Kejriwal-Led Delhi Government Launches Zero Fatality Corridor, To Reduce Road Accidents
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results