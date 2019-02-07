LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Doctor at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Found Hanging in Her Flat, Suicide Note Found

A suicide note was also found from the spot in which she accused three doctors of the hospital of “humiliating and harassing” her as she was heading an inquiry against them.

Updated:February 7, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
Doctor at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Found Hanging in Her Flat, Suicide Note Found
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 52-year-old doctor of a Centre-run hospital allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in North Avenue area here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Poonam Vohra, was a consultant Radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.
The North Avenue police station was informed about a suicide at 1 pm following which they rushed to the spot, police said.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a suicide note was also found from the spot in which she accused three doctors of the hospital of “humiliating and harassing” her as she was heading an inquiry against them.

Poonam's husband said he was aware his wife was upset and was being harassed, adding that he does not know the details of the inquiry, the report said.

Legal proceeding has been initiated and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday, he said.

Investigations revealed that Vohra was on leave. Her husband and two children were not at home at the time of incident. The flat was found locked from inside, a senior police officer said.

Prima facie no foul play is suspected. However, family members will be questioned in connection with the incident, he added.

Vohra lived with her husband and two children at a government flat in Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Her husband works as a consultant with a private firm, police said.

