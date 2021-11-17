'Doctor at Heart. Always': How PM Modi's Colleague 'Ministered Duties' Mid-Air

Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, on Tuesday, helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the “great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad and said “A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague."

A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad. https://t.co/VJIr5WajMH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2021

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring. A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid. The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added.

Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring. https://t.co/I0tWjNqJXi— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 16, 2021

A Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Dr Karad is a surgeon. He also owns a hospital in Aurangabad and has served in several medical positions. Before his election to the Upper House, he served as mayor for Aurangabad.

