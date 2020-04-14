Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Doctor 'Attacked' by Suspected Covid-19 Patient's Kin in Hyderabad

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the relatives and the 55-year old man, who was admitted to the isolation ward on Monday, demanded that he be discharged after two other people in the same ward tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 11:33 PM IST
Doctor 'Attacked' by Suspected Covid-19 Patient's Kin in Hyderabad
Representative image (PTI).

Hyderabad: In another case of healthcare personnel being attacked while on Covid-19 duty, a doctor was allegedly assaulted by the son of a man under quarantine at a hospital here following a quarrel after two others in the ward tested positive for the infection, hospital officials said.

Amid the drama, the man managed to give the slip, but was traced from a nearby area, Medical Superintendent of the Osmania General Hospital said.

Police, however, said they have registered a case on a complaint that a doctor was allegedly threatened by the attendants of the suspected COVID-19 patient following arguments.

According to the Superintendent, relatives and the 55-year old man, admitted to the isolation ward on Monday, demanded that he be discharged after two other people in the same ward tested positive for coronavirus.

During a wordy duel, the patient's son allegedly attacked a junior doctor on duty, he said.

"The suspected COVID-19 patient and his son wanted to go away from the hospital despite being counselled that he will not be discharged as his medical report was awaited," the official said adding the patient later "absconded" from the ward, but was traced near the hospital.

The junior doctors demanded enhanced security at the hospital, a representative of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said.

In the wake of the incident, it was also decided by the health authorities to shift all the suspected Covid-19 cases, including the 55-year old man, to the Gandhi Hospital, the

designated facility for the coronavirus cases.

On April 1, a duty doctor and staff at Gandhi Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the kin of a 49-year-old coronavirus patient, who died while undergoing treatment there.

