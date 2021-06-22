Doctor Conducts Wrong Surgery on Pregnant Woman in Telangana

A huge protest was broke out at the Mother and Child Care Centre at the Karim Nagar district headquarters against the negligence of a doctor and the other staff while attending a seven-month pregnant woman.

The local BJP leaders as well as the family members of Malathi of Narsingapur village of Veenavanka Mandal protested as she came to the hospital for a checkup.

The health staff examined her and said after the scanning that she has two babies in the womb and asked her to go for a stitch of the uterus as protection. However, the doctor on duty at the operation theatre cut her belly after going through a case sheet of another woman.

When Malathi alerted the doctor about her condition and realising her pain, the doctor immediately stitched her belly instead of the uterus and attached a urinary pipe and discharged her.

Malathi’ s husband Narotham Reddy filed a written complaint on the doctor and staff seeking action against those involved in the faulty treatment. Reddy said that if his wife was not alert, the wrong treatment would have caused danger to the lives of the mother and children.

BJP District President Krishna Reddy and activists staged a protest at the health centre seeking action against the staff.

Reacting to this, senior advocate K Sudhakar Reddy said that two years imprisonment and a fine can be levied on them under sections 304 A IPC and 307.

