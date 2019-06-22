Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Doctor Dies after Suffering Heart Attack while Playing Badminton at Mangalore Premier League

Following his death, the tournament, organised locally for people of different professions, was cancelled.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Doctor Dies after Suffering Heart Attack while Playing Badminton at Mangalore Premier League
Image for representation (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...

Mangaluru: A 48-year-old doctor died after suffering heart attack while playing in a badminton tournament here on Saturday.

Dr Rajesh Bhat, obstetrician and gynaecologist, collapsed while playing in the Mangalore Premier League, tournament officials said.

Other doctors, who were also participating in the tournament, gave first aid and rushed him to a hospital, but his life could not be saved, they said.

Following his death, the tournament, organised locally for people of different professions, was cancelled.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram