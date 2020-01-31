Doctor, Driver Killed in Car-truck Collision in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: A doctor and his driver died after a speeding truck crashed into their car on Bahjoi-Sambhal Road on Friday morning in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Manish Varshnay was travelling in his car with his driver Deepu when their vehicle was hit by the truck in Bahjoi police station area killing both men on the spot, they added.

The truck driver fled the place after the accident, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.