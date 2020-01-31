English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Doctor, Driver Killed in Car-truck Collision in UP's Sambhal
The truck driver fled the place after the accident, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.
Representative image.
Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: A doctor and his driver died after a speeding truck crashed into their car on Bahjoi-Sambhal Road on Friday morning in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Manish Varshnay was travelling in his car with his driver Deepu when their vehicle was hit by the truck in Bahjoi police station area killing both men on the spot, they added.
The truck driver fled the place after the accident, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.
-
