1-min read

Doctor, Driver Killed in Car-truck Collision in UP's Sambhal

The truck driver fled the place after the accident, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Doctor, Driver Killed in Car-truck Collision in UP's Sambhal
Representative image.

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: A doctor and his driver died after a speeding truck crashed into their car on Bahjoi-Sambhal Road on Friday morning in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Manish Varshnay was travelling in his car with his driver Deepu when their vehicle was hit by the truck in Bahjoi police station area killing both men on the spot, they added.

The truck driver fled the place after the accident, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

